ALBION — An Albion man was arrested Saturday night after police received reports of a man pointing a firearm at people and threatening them.
Michael Villegas, 37, of the 100 block of West Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Saturday by Albion police on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony. Villegas was held without bond.
According to a news release from the Albion Town Marshal’s Office, Albion and Noble County police responded to the 700 block of East Hazel Street to investigate a report of an intoxicated man pointing a hand gun at people and threatening to shoot them. By the time officers arrived, the alleged suspect had left the scene. A loaded firearm was located at that location.
Witnesses allegedly identified the suspect as Villegas.
According to the news release, police then went to Villegas’ home, located in the 100 block of West Highland Street in Albion. After initially refusing to leave the home, Villegas eventually came out and was arrested without incident.
The Albion Town Marshal’s Office was assisted by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police and the Ligonier, Avilla and Wolcottville police departments.
