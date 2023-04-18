KENDALLVILLE — With Drake Road under construction, Ohio Street is picking up more traffic from detouring vehicles and that's causing a concern at the local rail spur.
The City of Kendallville put out an alert on Tuesday afternoon reminding drivers that, although the railroad tracks just west of Main Street serve the nearby Kraft-Heinz plant, it's still an active crossing.
"With increased usage of Ohio St to avoid Drake Rd, please remember that the RR crossing is active so stop at the crossing and use caution," the alert said.
The rail spur that crosses both Drake Road and Ohio Street is a local service line for trains coming to the big industrial plant, so you're not going to see frequent, long, heavy, high-speed trains like cross through the city on the Norfolk Southern Line that crosses Main and Riley streets and Park Avenue.
But unlike those crossings, the railroad crossings at Ohio Street also doesn't have lights and cross arms, so even though the short delivery trains move slowly, they can potentially be right on top of the crossing as cars are passing by.
Drivers are using Ohio Street more often as an east-west option due to the construction on Drake Road, which started at the beginning of this month.
Crews are rebuilding Drake Road between Weston Avenue and Main Street in a two-year Phase 1 project. Brooks Construction opted to do the Weston Avenue to railroad leg this year to finish up in front of East Noble Middle School in 2023.
Although the firm is keeping Drake Road open to traffic, it's only got one lane open and only one-way eastbound traffic heading toward Main. Therefore, drivers who want to head west on Drake Road have to detour around using Weston Avenue from either Ohio Street from the south or Diamond or Rush streets from the north.
Otherwise drivers have just been advised to use a different east-road that connects to S.R. 3. Those options include traffic light-controlled intersections at U.S. 6 or South Main Street, or uncontrolled intersections at Waits Road or Ohio Street.
Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said the city hasn't had any incidents at the tracks on Ohio Street yet, but issued the alert preemptively after hearing some concerns.
"We haven't had any incidents, but guys from Kraft and the railroad were concerned with the increase in traffic," Waters said. "They have seen some people not really stopping there."
