KENDALLVILLE — It's official, Main Street is getting repaved.
It's one of 18 streets that will get a some new pavement this year with help of Kendallville's Community Crossings money from the state.
In a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety selected Niblock Excavating to complete the city's Community Crossings work at a total cost of $841,364.22.
Of that total, 75% — $623,148.16 — is coming from the state grant money, with the other 25% — $218,216.06 — matched by the city.
Niblock was the lowest of four bidded, beating out the next lowest by about $4,500 to win the contract.
The original engineering estimate was for about $965,000, so the contract price came in ab out 13% under estimate.
The state Community Crossings program offers up to $1 million in matching grant funds to counties, cities and towns each year in a competitive application process. This is the second year in a row Kendallville has received a bit grant, after getting nearly the full $1 million in 2019 for work that was done last year.
Small, rural communities like Kendallville get money on a 75/25 matching basic, with the state money covering three-quarters of the cost of the work.
Of the 2021 paving project, most of the money is being devoted to paving Main Street and its cross streets in the downtown. After completing the downtown streetscape with new sidewalks, curbs and streetlights, the city had planned to finally give Main Street a new surface this spring.
In the downtown, paving work will be done on Main Street between Rush Street and the railroad tracks and on Mitchell, William and Rush Streets one block both east and west from Orchard to State streets. Harris Street will also be paved to the west of Main Street.
City engineer Scott Derby said a schedule hasn't been determined yet, but will have more information in the near future after chatting with crews from Niblock.
Other streets included in this year's Community Crossings package are:
• Gertrude Street between State and Town streets
• Sherdian Street between Mitchell and Mott streets
• Oak Street between Silver and Iddings streets
• State Street between Henry Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
• Summit Street between Wayne and Sargent streets
• Ogle Street between Garden and Freeman streets
• Veteran's Way between S.R. 3 and Eunice Avenue
• Villa Terrace between Shalley Drive and Eunice Avenue
• Sawyer Road from U.S. 6 to the city limits
• Pennsylvania Avenue between Main and State streets
