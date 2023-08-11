4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Michael A. Leach 32, of the 300 block of Sophie Lane, Warsaw, was booked at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Angel R. Sabin, 24, of the 600 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Sabin was held without bond.
Andrew J. Staton Jr., 25, of the 300 block of South Defiance Street, Stryker, Ohio, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Staton posted $2,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
Maranda K. Young, 25, of the 400 block of North Line Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Young was held on $2,500 bond.
2 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Two people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.
Timoteo Mende-Moreno, 33, of the 70700 block of 49th Street, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license. Mende-Moreno posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Justin Jackson, 36, of the 1600 block of East Waits Road, Kendallville, was booked at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to two Class C misdemeanor charges. No further charging information provided.
