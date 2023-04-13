ALBION — The Albion Parks Department is getting a new building — and got some help from a work crew last month.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Albion Town Council meeting, Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers got approval for labor and material to construct a new barn at Hidden Diamonds Park.
In January, the council gave its informal blessing for Myers to research a large addition to its maintenance building at Hidden Diamonds Park.
Myers had requested permission tat that time o spend approximately $500 for drawings of the proposed 48-foot by 56-foot addition to the current 1,526-square-foot structure on the east side of the park.
According to Myers, the park department has several vehicles it has to park outside.
Bids on the project were announced Tuesday. The lower bidders, by category, were:
• materials — Alpha Building Center, Shipshewana, $30,121;
• labor — Victor Yoder Roofing, Shipshewana, $11,520; and
• concrete — Victor Yoder Roofing, Shipshewana, $11,400.
The money to pay those contractors will come from a TIF Fund line item for the parks department.
According to Myers, if all goes well, contractors will start moving dirt in May with construction set for the fall.
Myers expressed his appreciation at Tuesday’s meeting for work done by a seven-person crew at the Chain O’ Lakes Community Re-Entry Center.
On March 21, the crew spent a lot of time at Hidden Diamonds Park, under the supervision of a facility staff member.
“We cleaned up the butterfly garden,” Myers said.
The crew helped spread 20-30 tons of mulch in the area and set a new bench. The crew also worked picking up debris along Weber Road.
According to Councilman John Morr, the name change from Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility to Chain O’ Lakes Community Re-Entry Program is symbolic on the facility’s intention to prepare all of the offenders who have been assigned there for the work world upon their release.
Instead of outside work being optional, Morr said all of the offenders have to do a variety of public serve work.
“I definitely see it as a positive,” Myers said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Myers announced there would be a public hearing regarding the parks department’s new five-year master plan would be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. on May 8 at the Albion Municipal Building.
• Myers also told the council that the water had been turned on at the town’s parks, but the Splash Pad water would not be turned on until later.
• Wastewater Department Superintendent Terry Forker reported that the town was in compliance for the amount of ammonia released as effluent from its sewage lagoon system for all of March and that numbers for April were looking in event.
• Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller gauged the town council’s interest in paving some of the alleys in need of attention in town.
Miller said his plan would involve using TIF Funds to pay for the paving, which would be done in conjunction with roads being paved through Community Crossing monies.
Community Crossing Grant can’t be used to pave alleys, but paying a contractor already in the area to do additional paving of alleys through TIF monies could help the town maximize its benefits.
“That’s the best of both worlds,” Miller said.
Councilman John Morr, while not opposed to the idea outright, said he was concerned that town street maintenance remain a priority over alleys.
Under Miller’s proposal, the town could only pave alleys within its set TIF districts.
