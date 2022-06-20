WAWAKA — The victim has been identified in Friday's fatal car-train crash in north central Noble County.
Tina Channing, 62, of Goshen died from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Noble County Coroner's Office.
Coroner Lisa Strebig has ruled the manner of death to be accidental.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by Norfolk Southern Railroad about a vehicle being struck by a train near C.R. 450W and C.R. 750N, just west of Wawaka.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded and located a single vehicle struck by a train west of the intersection. The driver was pinned beneath the vehicle and suffered severe injuries. Emergency responders were able to free the driver, but Channing was pronounced deceased at the scene after exhausting life-resuscitating measures.
A preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was northbound on a private farm access lane, when it attempted to cross the railroad in front of a westbound Canadian Pacific train.
In an unrelated incident, a Monday autopsy revealed that a man who had fallen into the water while fishing on Crane Lake in Noble County Sunday afternoon died from a heart attack.
The Noble County Coroner's Office was called at 5:24 p.m. Sunday to investigate a possible drowning. Monday morning's autopsy revealed the victim, a 57-year-old man from Warsaw, had died from a heart attack.
