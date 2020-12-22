KENDALLVILLE — Downtown streetlights still aren't lit.
On Sept. 29, installation of new streetlights was supposed be wrapped up by Halloween.
On Nov. 3, after that mark was missed, the mayor said downtown streetlight were reportedly “a week or two” away from being done.
On Dec. 8, after that mark was missed, light poles were finally being installed but the city was supposedly a week or two away from the lights being lit.
Now two weeks after that, with the mark missed yet again, the lamps are still dark and the city is now simply left with a question mark as to when they'll be completed.
“The company, including the owner himself, has told me they have virtually no one available to work right now and he said he would get me a schedule tomorrow or (Christmas Eve) at the latest,” city engineer Scott Derby said on Tuesday.
Derby, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and Board of Works President Jim Dazey said they hear from city residents daily asking about when downtown is going to be done.
City leaders had hoped for a nicely decorated downtown for Christmas as a way to wrap up a lousy 2020 and cap off the streetscape work in decorative fashion.
So much for that.
The streetlights are in but haven't been lit yet and new trees — which were originally scheduled to go in shortly after Halloween — still haven't been planted yet.
The latest hiccup, according to Derby, has been that work crews have hit medical problems and aren't available to work. That's left the situation hanging.
“I feel like my hands are tied,” Derby said. “I don't know they are plus or minus a weeks worth of work. I understand everyone's anxiousness to see the lights.
“In this season of forgiveness, maybe we'll give them a little slack and hope for the best on the schedule,” Derby said.
The streetlights and trees are the final touches on the city's $1.53 million streetscape that started this spring.
Replacement of the sidewalks and curbs got started in spring and was mostly done by July. Since, the downtown had lingered in an unfinished state for months as the city has waited for underground electrical work to finish and for lights and trees to go in.
