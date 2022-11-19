Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Brandon C. Hudson, 37, of the 3900 block of Beaver Brook Drive, Woodburn, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Hudson was released on his own recognizance.
Cordarro M. Hughes, 35, of the 700 block of Weber Road, Albion, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Hughes was held on $2,500 bond.
Jose L. Ledesma, 23, of the 1400 block of West North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Ledesma was held without bond.
Sage R. Morningstar, 21, of the 300 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Morningstar was held on $20,000 bond.
Jedaiah C. Newton, 32, of the 1700 block of Colony Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Newton was held on $1,500 bond.
Tasha L. Robbins, 40, of the 8000 block of East U.S. 33, Churubusco, was arrested at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jordon W. Bates, 25, of the 600 block of Clyde Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Bates was held on $1,000 bond.
Marcus L. Cannon, 42, of the 300 block of Arcadia Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Mark A. Click, 39, of the 400 block of Oak Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Click was held on $2,500 bond.
Jamere R. Forrest, 30, of the 5400 block of Rapidin Lane, Indianapolis, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Forrest was held on $2,500 bond.
Jennifer M. Leer, 46, of the 600 block of North Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation on a Class A misdemeanor charge. Leer was held without bond.
Alexis Rivera, 22, of the 100 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:23 a.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Gregory L. Thorp, 26, of the 5100 block of Stonehedge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
