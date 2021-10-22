It's time for candy.
Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, but most communities will be celebrating early with holiday events and trick-or-treating earlier in the week.
As usual, local communities are hoping for safe and uneventful candy romps around their neighborhoods, so families are reminded of general Halloween safety tips.
The Indiana State Police offer the following Halloween safety reminders:
• Keep costumes short or well-fitted to avoid trips and falls, remember that masks can obstruct vision so consider face paint instead and wear light colors or reflective items to make children more visible to vehicles.
• Go trick-or-treating with friends or family and not alone, map out a safe route ahead of time, only trick-or-treat at homes with their lights on and don't go inside a stranger's home.
• Trick-or-treating while it's still light out is safest. (Most local communities have hours scheduled while it's still light or dusk.)
• Don't eat any candy until you get home, have parents inspect treats and throw out any unsealed, open or otherwise suspicious candy.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber is also reminding parents this year to check the local sex offender registry and avoid any houses where registered sex offenders live.
Noble County has around 75 registered sex offenders, and families can find a listing at noblecountysheriff.org or through the free OffenderWatch app.
“Registered sex offenders report their home address to us. If you are going trick-or-treating, visit our website to see whose door you don’t want to knock on,” Weber said. “Parents should search for offenders on their trick-or-treat route, and near any addresses where their children spend time. The search and maps on the website pinpoints where offenders live.”
Outside of normal trick-or-treating, several community organizations are running trunk-or-treat events, where kids can collect candy from people doling it out from decorated vehicles in a parking lot. Those events allow for kids to get a lot of candy quickly, but also keep children in a safe and easy location.
Here's a list of when and where you can go out and get that candy:
Kendallville
Trick-or-treat hours: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Trunk or treats:
Shepherd's Chevrolet Buick GMC, 550 W. North St., Thursday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.
Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Thursday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.
Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Friday, Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.
Hickory Creek at Kendallville, 1433 S. Main St., Friday, Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.
Trick or Treat on Main Street (drive-thru), Kendallville City Hall, 234 S. Main St., 10 a.m.
Grace Christian Church, 126 E. Mitchell St., Saturday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Kendallville Youth Center (drive-thru), 211 Iddings St., Saturday Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Bridgeway Church, 210 Brian's Place, Saturday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Ligonier
Trick-or-treat hours: Thursday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.
Trunk-or-treats:
Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.
Albion
Trick-or-treat hours: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Trunk-or-treats:
Scare on the Square, downtown Albion, Friday, Oct. 29, 6-7 p.m.
Albion Wesleyan Church, 800 E. Main St., Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Avilla
Trick-or-treat hours: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Cromwell
Trick-or-treat hours: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Trunk-or-treat and events:
Costume Parad, downtown Cromwell, Saturday, Oct. 30, 4:30 p.m. Lineup is 4:15 p.m. at the former Wysong parking lot.
Chili Dinner, Sparta Township Fire Department, 201 Water St., Saturday, Oct. 30, 4:30 p.m. until gone
Cromwell United Methodist Church trunk-or-treat, 116 W. Orange St., Saturday Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Rome City
Trick-or-treat hours: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Wolf Lake
Trick-or-treat hours: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m. Local businesses will have treats available for pickup at the Noble Township Park.
