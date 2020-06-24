KENDALLVILLE — With the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic Noble County has recently been awarded federal funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The funds were made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter (EFSP) National Board.
The county has been awarded $40,777, based upon unemployment and poverty rates at the national average.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by DHS/FEMA and consists of representatives from Red Cross; Catholic Charities; National Council of the Churches of Christ; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide.
A local board is charged to distribute funds to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
• be eligible to receive federal funds,
• have an accounting system,
• practice nondiscrimination,
• have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and
• if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Qualified Noble County agencies may apply for funding by contacting Debi Pfaffenberger, president/CEO, United Way of Noble County, at Debi.Pfaffenberger@uwnoble.org or 260-306-5360 for questions.
Applications must be submitted online no later 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, to be considered for funding for Phase 37 and Phase CARES.
Late applications will not be considered.
Applications are reviewed and scored by the local board, taking into consideration agency qualifications and past performance in the use of EFSP grants, when applicable.
Agencies will be notified by email of the application outcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.