KENDALLVILLE — A car vs. pedestrian collision in downtown Kendallville Saturday evening has been deemed an accident by police, with no arrests or charges pending from the crash.
At 5:38 p.m. Saturday, Kendallville police and fire responded to a personal injury accident at William and Main streets in downtown.
A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Garry Lytle, 52, was stopped at the light on West William Street, while three pedestrians were at the northeast corner of the intersection. When the light changed, Lytle began to make a left turn and did not see the pedestrians crossing Main Street, striking Dana Streich, 30, Gracelynn Streich, 6, and Sara Plattner, 7, according to a Kendallville Police Department release.
Dana Streich complained of left arm and body pain, Gracelynn Streich suffered a cut to the forehead, dislocated left elbow and broken left arm, and Plattner sustained a left cheek and left leg injury.
The pedestrians were treated at the scene then transported by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
In accordance with standard procedure, Lytle was taken to Parkview Noble Hospital. An alcohol test was administered and police determined alcohol was not a factor in the collision.
