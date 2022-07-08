LAGRANGE — Five candidates have been added to the LaGrange County ballot for the November general election as political parties had until Tuesday to nominate candidates for open races.
Several of the names added to the fall ballot are already familiar faces to local voters. Four are current office holders who simply opted not to file their candidacy for another term because they faced no opposition in the May primary.
Those candidates include:
• Newbury Township Trustee Brandi Fitch (I),
• LaGrange County Surveyor Zachary Holsinger (R), an incumbent,
• Joshua J. Shotzman, (R), is seeking his first full term as the LaGrange Town Council District 4 representative. Shotzman was appointed to that seat last year by the LaGrange County Republican Party after the former District 4 representative resigned.
• Ben E. Bennett, a Republican, is seeking the Shipshewana District 1 seat recently vacated by former Shipshewana board member Tad Hite who resigned to take over the open position of Shipshewana Clerk-Treasurer.
• Randall Lee McMahon, an incumbent, filed to seek a seat on the Van Buren Township Board.
None of these candidates face any opposition in this November’s general election.
