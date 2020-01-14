SHIPSHEWANA — Two separate parties sent more than two dozen people to jail for underage drinking Saturday night.
Police responding to a noise complaint at a home located in the 3400 block of North C.R. 795W Saturday about 1 a.m. found a party with several underage minor consuming alcohol.
Sixteen juveniles were arrested and brought to the LaGrange County Jail before being released to their parents. Fifteen adults were arrested and charged with underage drinking.
Those arrested included Brian Lambright, 20, Shipshewana; Darryl Keim, 18, Topeka; Jana Miller, 19, Shipshewana; Jared Miller, 19, Shipshewana; Jay Schlabach, 19, Ligonier;Wayne Muller, 19, Nappanee; LaWayne Schlabach, 18, Middlebury; Lance Bontrager, 18, Middlebury; Steven Loy; 19, Ligonier; Mahlon Yoder, 19, Middlebury; Jeremy Schlabach, 18, Middlebury; Myron Fry, 18, Topeka; Marcus Beechy, 19, Shipshewana; and Mahalath Miller, 19, Topeka.
Deputies were called to another party just outside of Shipshewana Saturday night about 10 p.m. at a home in the 9100 block of West C.R. 360N.
They include Myron Herschberger, no age or address given, charged with minor consuming alcohol as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor; Lori Miller, no age or address given, minor consuming alcohol; Dale Miller, no age or address given, minor consuming alcohol, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor; Daniel Boevers, no age or address given, contributing to the delinquency of a minor; Aaron Yoder, no age or address given, minor consuming alcohol; Dennis Bontrager, no age or address given, minor consuming alcohol; and Dale Schrock, no age or address given, minor consuming alcohol.
