Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Brent N. Davison, 35, of the 100 block of Taylor Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony. Davison was held on $4,500 bond.
Nicklas A. DeCamp, 23, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 950E, LaGrange, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and driving without a license, a Class C misdemeanor. DeCamp was held on $4,500 bond.
Matthew D. Dressler, 33, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Dressler was held on $4,500 bond.
Catherine I. Shepherd, 28, of the 4600 block of West Fifth Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Shepherd was held without bond.
Joshua D. Slone, 22, of the 11900 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Slone was held on $3,500 bond.
Abigail J. Walterhouse, 18, of the 900 block of Norine Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and minor in possession/consumption of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Walterhouse was held on $3,500 bond.
Billy E. Irvin Jr., 50, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Irvin was held on $4,500 bond.
Timothy C. Lefever, 34, of the 5500 block of East Metz Road, Angola, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor. Lefever was held on $4,500 bond.
Ron M. Lengacher, 34, of the 1400 block of North Terrace Hills Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor. Lengacher was held on $4,500 bond.
Lorraine C. McCoy, 52, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. McCoy was held on $3,500 bond.
Andrew M. Newcomer, 25, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Newcomer was held on $3,500 bond.
Stephanie L. Nickles, 28, of the 100 block of West C.R. 1050N, Rome City, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Nickles was held on $4,500 bond.
Cory N. Reinig, 28, of the 200 block of Scott Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:25 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor.
Linda J. Stacy, 27, of the 2900 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Stacy was held on $4,500 bond.
Daniel J. Campbell, 42, of the 100 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:19 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Campbell was held without bond.
Annette Whitaker, 37, of the 2700 block of Millbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Whitaker was held on $3,500 bond.
