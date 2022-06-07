KENDALLVILLE — What's the character of downtown Kendallville?
Or better yet, what does Kendallville want the character of its downtown to be?
Those questions will be on the table this week as local leaders as well as representatives from state and national Main Street organizations visit the city for a Transformational Strategies workshop.
Kendallville will be visited by both state and national Main Street representatives on Thursday and Friday to discuss and develop a plan for downtown Kendallville.
"The importance of these meetings cannot be overstated, as the Transformational Strategies effort will serve as the foundation for future revitalization in the downtown area. This begins with a solid understanding of local and regional market data, as well as sustained and inclusive community engagement," Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said.
Meetings will start at 8:30 a.m. both days in the police training room at Kendallville City Hall.
On Thursday, after introductions, the group will review some data and surveys, followed by a tour of downtown and other parts of the city ahead of lunch. The afternoon will then be filled with stakeholder focus groups, including discussions with elected officials, property owners and business owners.
On Friday, group members will then compile observations and feedback from the community and begin formulating a plan for what downtown revitalization might look like in Kendallville.
The process is somewhat similar to rebranding work, where the results of the process can help chart a course for the type of character and vibe the community wants to aim for.
Ahead of this week's meetings, the city compiled a business profile of its downtown usage, which contains 30 (34%) professional service businesses and 21 (24%) shopping and retail storefront.
The next biggest slice, and one the city no doubt would like to see changed in the future, is vacant buildings, ranking in at 18, or 20% of the downtown inventory.
The rest of downtown is comprised of eight beauty/wellness shops, five restaurants, three entertainment venues, two churches/outreach centers and one government location.
Residents are asked to fill out a local survey to supply their thoughts on downtown for use in the process, which can be done online at surveymonkey.com/r/KendallvilleIN-Community-Survey.
Anyone with questions, or those who would like to attend sessions on Thursday can reach out to Johnson at 318-0883 for more information.
