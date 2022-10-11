AVILLA — Dogs of all sizes spent Saturday morning getting acquainted, running and playing in the Avilla’s brand-new dog park, even as their owners shivered in the low 40-degree temperature and brisk breeze.
A small group of people and their dogs attended ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially opened Crump’s Canine Corral.
Dogs and their owners received goody bags, courtesy of the library and the Avilla Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s been a countywide effort for the first dog park in Noble County,” said Todd Carteaux, president of ReStore Avilla.
It took ReStore Avilla two years to raise the $40,000 for the dog park, with the greatest expense being the fence that surrounds the park and divides it into two sections, one for large dogs and another for small dogs. The park also has a convenient waste disposal station at the entrance.
The park has a double gate system at the entrance to prevent escapees. The entrance area has benches for owners to sit or chat with each other while they watch their pets play.
The dog park is open to the public with normal hours from dawn to dusk. All owners must be attentive to their dog, and no handler may bring more than two dogs at any one time. The complete curls are online at avilla-in.org/dog-park.
Carteaux thanked the many donors to park from all over Noble County and beyond, and noted that no taxpayer dollars were used to build the park. Donations included equipment, labor, materials and in-kind donations as well as cash. Several fundraisers were also held.
Camille and Vinnie Crump were the largest donors to the project. They were given naming rights for the park and the honor of cutting the ribbon to open it.
Benches were donated by Robert Allred, Community State Bank, Rome City Animal Clinic and Wirco. Donor plaques for the benches have been ordered and will be installed when they arrive.
The Avilla Parks Department will take over maintenance of the park. Other construction and maintenance providers are Hometown Graphics, Noble county Pu9blic Library, Pulver Asphalt Paving, Raber Patio, R&C Fence, Jeff Straessle and the Town of Avilla.
In addition to the Crumps, Wirco, Allred, and Sylvan Lake Animal Clinic, other major donors are Ryan Yarian, Triple A Sporting Goods, Matthew and Cindy Fetter, Parker-Hannifin and Jim Hoffelder, Vicki L. James, Greg and Mary Pfafman, Richard Yarian, Community Foundation of Noble County.
Other donors are Jansen Family Dentistry, Linda and Ross Noble, Calvary United Methodist Church, Larry Desormeaux, Dr. Bernard-Tri-State Veterinary Clinic, Amy Fischer, Jo Flowers, Tammie Jones, Michael Lieber, Noble County Disposal, Open Door Rentals, Colton Williams, Tena Woenker, Once Source Inc., Doug West, Mark Bleeke, Bob Hostetler, Henry and Eliza Freeman, Don and Cheryl Wycoff, Harvey Hatfield, Gene and Kirsten.
