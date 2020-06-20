LAGRANGE — A Huntertown woman was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the SUV she was driving went left of center and was struck twice by oncoming traffic in LaGrange County.
According to a press release issued by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Madison Houser, 22, of the 4600 block of C.R. West 800N, Huntertown, was driving her 2014 Chevrolet Captiva east on U.S. 20 near the intersection of C.R. 100W when the SUV went left of center. Houser’s vehicle struck a westbound pickup truck towing a camper driven by Karl Schlegal, 60, of Wapakoneta, Ohio.
The force of the initial impact spun Houser’s SUV around and placed it in the path of a second westbound vehicle, a 2013 Peterbilt box truck driven by James Uptgraft of Bluffton.
Firefighters with the LaGrange Fire Department had to extract Houser from her SUV. She was taken by helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, sustained extensive leg injuries as well as suffering from internal injuries.
Both the LaGrange and Wolcottville police departments, as well as members of the LaGrange Fire Department, and EMTs from Parkview LaGrange Hospital assisted the LaGrange County Sheriff Department.
