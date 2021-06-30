AVILLA — Community State Bank has announced that Stuart Hood is retiring from his position as president and chief executive officer. Will Thatcher is joining the company as the new president and chief executive officer, effective Thursday.
Hood started his career with CSB in 2006 and has held the lead executive role for the past 12 years.
“CSB has been a terrific experience,” Hood said. “I will miss the customers deeply, but even more I will miss is the daily interactions with my fellow team members at CSB. I am certain that the organization will continue to build on its long history of community focused leadership.”
“We have been fortunate to have Stuart’s leadership and commitment to the communities of Noble and DeKalb counties,” said board chairman Jeff Turner. “He has been instrumental in expanding our bank’s locations and leading us to be one of the best performing financial institutions in the state of Indiana. We wish Stuart and his wife, Abbie, nothing but happiness into the future.”
Thatcher is a native of northeast Indiana, with more than three decades of banking experience. He comes to CSB having most recently served as the president of the Fort Wayne Region for First Merchants Bank. Prior to that, he was the chief operating officer at iAB Financial.
Mr. Thatcher shared, “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to take the baton passed to me by Stuart. CSB is a leading presence in Noble and DeKalb counties and has a team of employees that are passionate about serving its customers and communities. My intention is to build on this tradition.”
Thatcher becomes the seventh chief executive in the bank’s 90-year history.
“After an extensive search process, we believe that Will is a good fit for our company and the communities we serve,” said Turner. “He was raised in northeast Indiana and has significant community bank experience that we expect will translate well within our culture and customers.”
CSB, founded in 1931, operates from four locations in Noble and DeKalb counties and is an independently owned, community bank. CSB has headquarters in Avilla, and offices in Albion, Auburn and Kendallville.
