KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson will be leading the district for just a little bit longer past her retirement date.
East Noble is in the process of hiring her replacement, but will need just a little more time beyond June 30 to finish up the process.
On Wednesday, the school board approved a contract to keep Linson on staff as interim superintendent for a short period, contracting at a daily rate of $650 per day for time worked effective July 1.
East Noble is in the process of hiring a replacement for Linson, who announced in March she would retire effective June 30 after 11 years leading the district.
East Noble is nearly there in picking its next leader — the school board conducted initial interviews in May and follow-ups with leading candidates afterward — but won’t be able to complete the multi-step process of hiring a new superintendent by the end of this month.
“We need to approve this action to have Ann fulfill the services of superintendent until we put a superintendent in place,” board president Brent Durbin said Wednesday night.
Durbin said the overlap should be short as he expects the new superintendent will be in place by mid-July.
A timeline posted to the East Noble website originally aimed to have a superintendent contract advertised by June 14, public comment on the proposed contract taken on June 28 and the new superintendent introduced on July 6.
The district is running a little behind that schedule, Durbin said, with the district currently working to finalize contract negotiations and close out the search.
No hints were given as to who the next East Noble leader will be.
Linson will be working on an as-needed basis during the interim period, so East Noble will likely only incur a few thousand dollars in cost before the new superintendent is seated.
Board member Doug Jansen thanked Linson for being willing to stay on until a replacement is seated.
“Thank you for doing this, I know you said as long as we are in the middle of a fruitful search you would continue that, and we are,” Jansen said.
Linson’s retirement has come amid a series of superintendent replacements around northeast Indiana this year.
Lakeland’s Eva Merkel retired this year, replaced by Dr. Greg Baker, formerly the principal at West Noble High School. Longtime DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens retired, succeeded by Shane Conwell. MSD Steuben County, after closing out a lawsuit with outgoing superintendent Brent Wilson, hired former East Noble superintendent Steve Sprunger on an interim basis as that board seeks its next full-time leader.
And, further south, Southwest Allen County Schools just hired this week Park Ginder, a former DeKalb High School principal, to replace Phil Downs.
In other business Wednesday, East Noble agreed to purchase new fingerprint identification software from Identimetrics, to be used as a trial at the East Noble High School lunchroom.
Food services director Marcos Reyna brought the software forward as a possible solution to slow lunch lines.
“East Noble High School cannot get students through the line fast enough,” Reyna said. “The lunch lines are taking a long time.”
Reyna said the time crunch limits time for students to get their nutritious lunch and students who don’t eat well may have lower performance in the classroom and more behavioral issues.
The fingerprint system would allow students to press a touch pad which would bring up their lunch account instantly. The system would also allow for greater privacy for students who may be on free or reduced-price lunch, as well as prevent students from using other students’ ID numbers to purchase food.
The board agreed to purchase the software and run it on a trial basis at East Noble High School this coming year. If it works well, the use could be expanded to the middle school and possibly elementary schools.
