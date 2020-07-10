EMMA — Packed into the gymnasium, Westview Junior-Senior High School graduates got their diplomas a few months later than normal.
This graduation looked like many around the country this year. The chairs of graduates were spread out around the basketball court and parents and spectators sat in the bleachers like a Friday night basketball game.
Each graduate was given four tickets for people to attend the ceremony.
As of June 15, masks are required in LaGrange county so everybody, including the graduates had to wear a face coverings.
Spectators were also required to wear face coverings and socially distance in the bleachers. They were divided up by last name in the bleachers.
The ceremony opened up with an introduction to the class of 2020 from Principal Rich Cory.
Following Cory, Senior Class President John Kelly spoke to the class of 2020 about how, through the quarantine, they’ve made their own chapter and how by one person at a time, they can change the world.
“We’ll be more than the class that graduated through quarantine,” Kelley said.
After Cory, Valedictorian, Justin Schwartz and Co-Salutatorians Kurtis Davis and Aleka Ernsberger all spoke. Schwartz talked about the memories he made throughout his four years at school. He also gave the class encouraging words to not give up and when the times get tough, keep going.
“The only person who can stop you, is you,” Schwartz said.
After the speakers, graduates stood up in lines next to the stage as different members of the school board passed out diplomas while Cory read out the names. Each student also received a flower after receiving their diploma.
Even though their graduation looked a little different, and a few months late, they still got their moment.
