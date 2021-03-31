LIGONIER — P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County invites everyone age 55 and older to relive “The Groovy 70’s” for the organization’s annual senior citizens prom Saturday, April 17, at The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for an intergenerational evening of dinner and dancing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. Regan and Terri Ford will provide music.
Guests are asked to RSVP for tickets by April 8 to the Community Foundation of Noble County, 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767 and put “P.U.L.S.E Prom” on the memo line.
P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County is a group of service-minded youth who meet monthly to organize community projects that benefit Noble County and grant philanthropic dollars to other organizations making an impact. The Senior Citizens Prom is an annual intergenerational event for the group.
P.U.L.S.E members represent Central Noble, East Noble and West Noble school districts, with one student representative from each grade level from eighth grade through 12th grade. Homeschooled and private school students are also represented.
Through financial support from the Dekko Foundation and Community Foundation of Noble County, these teens are taught the fundamentals of charitable giving. Community mentors and partners, including the three public school systems in Noble County, provide them with additional encouragement and support.
Margarita White, program director for the community foundation, said this is the 16th year for the senior citizen prom, excluding 2020 when the pandemic canceled the event. She said 165 guests attended the 2019 prom.
She called the event a “friend raiser, not a fundraiser.”
In a Zoom interview, the P.U.L.S.E. officers discussed why they believe the prom provides a valuable intergenerational experience for both teens and seasoned adults.
“We want to bridge the generation gap in an effective way,” said secretary Allison Baker. “We talk with and engage with seniors throughout the night.”
President Chris Miller said the prom includes dinner, a photo booth, a game station and dancing.
“It (dancing) is a lot of people’s favorite part,” he said.
P.U.L.S.E. members spread themselves out in the room and sit with guests at every table, Baker said. Teens and guests engage in conversation and enjoy the evening together.
“It’s all 70s music,” she said. “They can remember it from their youth.”
Vice president Courtney Roberts said planning for the prom begins about two months before the event. Committees for decorations, advertising, food, music and photography develop their budgets and arrange for each element.
Everyone pitches in to help decorate the room and set up everything, Baker said.
Beauty and the Bull will cater the dinner this year, with chicken in a mushroom sauce as the entrée. Dinners will be individually boxed, rather than served buffet style, following COVID guidelines.
Baker said she enjoys building relationships with the seniors, some of whom are repeat guests to the prom. Baker said some of the seniors at her table are from Ohio and attend the prom every year.
Miller said the best part of the event is that everyone gets outside of their comfort zone.
“We meet seniors and learn about their lives,” he said. “Some of the seniors even teach square dancing.”
“We taught them how to ‘Floss.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.