9 booking into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Nine people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Jordan J. Bronsing, 23, of the 00 block of EMS W25 Lane, North Webster, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bronsing was held on $2,500 bond.
Brian A. Buchtel, 38, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Buchtel was held without bond.
Nicole D. Hunt-Curry, 36, of the 400 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hunt-Curry was held on $1,500 bond.
Chad J. Johnson, 57, of the 300 block of Walnut Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Thursday by Albion police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Johnson was held without bond.
Ryan J. Kilburn, 29, formerly of the 600 block of Wedgewood Place, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. KNo bond information provided.
Lance S. Norton, 48, of the 1100 block of Perkins Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:25 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Norton was held without bond.
Mary B. Norton, 50, of the 1100 block of Perkins Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft-shoplifting, value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000. Norton was released on her own recognizance.
Gage Waddle, 23, of the 7300 block of East South Barbee Drive, Winona Lake, was booked at 2:58 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jason T. Wolfe, 44, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Wolfe was held on $2,500 bond.
5 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Five people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Thursday, according to jail records.
Rachel Wallace, 52, of the 500 block of Boradmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested at 1:47 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging theft, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Eric Mosley, 38, of the 200 block of Booth Drive, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:45 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. No bond information provided.
Josiah Wingard, 26, of the 11900 block of West S.R. 120, Middlebury, was booked at 2:01 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence on a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Jacob Bentley, 25, of the 600 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was booked Thursday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of driving whle suspended, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Bastian, 23, of the 200 block of North C.R. 450E, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated and resisting police. No bond information provided.
