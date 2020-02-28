GOSHEN — The Goshen Hometown Sears Store, operated by Tom and Vicki Jellison of Albion, will close after seven years in business.
A liquidation sale begins immediately and will continue through mid-April. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The store has been recognized among the Top-20 performing stores in the nation for sales and customer service on several occasions, along with receiving 15 dealer awards.
Tom Jellison cited online sales as a factor in closing the business, along with a desire to spend more time with the couple’s granddaughters and fully enjoy family activities.
Vicki Jellison serves as president of the Albion town council.
The Jellisons said they appreciate the support customers from the Goshen, Ligonier, Albion and surrounding communities have shown.
Sears Hometown Stores offer a wide assortment of appliances, tools, mattresses, fit-ness equipment, as well as lawn and garden merchandise.
