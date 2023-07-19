KENDALLVILLE — Buyers raised a total of $206,498 for 4-H members at the Noble County 4-H Auction on Friday, as the county fair was winding down for the week.
No animals were present at the sale. Bidders packed the Merchant’s Building for the auction. Buyers raised their hands to bid as 4-H members emerged from a curtain to stand in front of a large Noble County banner featuring a wheat field.
The top-selling animal was Laramie Barker’s beef steer for $9,320, including add-ons.
Chase Perlich was in second place with $$3,675 for his beef steer. Addie Perlich followed in third place, with her beef steer selling for $3,625. The Noble County Livestock Judging Team sold a special item for $3,365 and Addison Lortie rounded out the Top 5, selling her beef steer for $3,540.
Other top sellers were:
Meat Goats – Lauren Dickinson with a total of $3,400;
Poultry – Natalee Hochstetler, $2,600;
Swine – Bree McComb, $2,300:
Special Item-Milk – Lance Krider. $2,400; and
Queen’s Kiss – Miriam Kline, $1,875.
The Top 5 buyers and their contributions to the sale are:
B & J Specialty/B&J Medical/B&J International, $89,241.50;
Green Township Aggies 4-H, $8,325;
Franklin Farms, $7,000;
Community State Bank, $6,061.50; and
Jefferson Township 4-H, $5,950.
