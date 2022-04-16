KENDALLVILLE — One of the latest trends that have occurred both locally and nationally at public schools is parents taking issue with books or materials used in classes that they find offensive or obscene.
The complaints often revolves around what some parents claim has to do with books in the school library they claim to have pornographic material.
Viral videos across social media have shown angry parents going to meetings to yell and curse at school board members accusing schools of teaching students “pornography,” with some instances happening locally, too.
Although shouting at a school board is one way to get the message across, schools have procedures for parents to follow if they want to raise an issue with something in the school or a student’s classroom.
Local school corporations have policies in place if parents have a concern about a specific book being taught in class or in the library that they feel is inappropriate for students and how they can go about filing a complaint to the school.
East Noble has a policy called Section 9130, which involves public complaints and concerns.
The corporation’s Superintendent Teresa Gremaux said this is one of the things parents can use to begin the process of filing a complaint.
“We are also willing to help parents with the process,” she said.
She said if parents want to express their concerns about a book, they should first reach out to the teacher or meet with the principal of that school to discuss what they believe is inappropriate about that book.
East Noble receives a list every year about what books are the best for students and oftentimes when they order the books, they get them in mass sets so they are not always able to review them prior.
She said if a certain book is brought to the attention of a teacher or building administrator, the school would review the book to determine whether it’s no longer appropriate for students.
“We want people to be able to voice their concerns. We are here for our students,” she said. “They should bring it to our attention if they feel uncomfortable and come with an open mind about it.”
Other local school superintendents shared the same sentiment about the issue and how to handle it.
West Noble School Corporation Superintendent Galen Mast said the first line of complaints would go to the school principal, where they would have a conversation and the school would conduct research on that book to evaluate whether its still age-appropriate.
Parents should also be prepared to show what exactly their concerned about with the book because schools don’t always know every book in the library and its content.
“Going to the school board should be the last option if none of the other choices didn’t work or completely satisfy you,” he said.
He said the school has heard from local organization Purple for Parents, which has appeared at school board meetings to complain about these issues around northeast Indiana. He argues the school wants peace for its students and doesn’t want them engaging in the types of battles we’ve seen across the country.
“We’ve had some parents who have expressed legitimate concerns about books in our schools. We’ve had some that have been reviewed in the past,” he said. “There’s been a lot of pressure from both political parties and we haven’t found much middle ground on things like this. I think schools are easy targets so they would prefer to go after us.”
He believes its the job of schools to teach students to think critically and maintain calm and peace for the betterment of the community.
Over at Central Noble Community School Corporation, the school librarians look at the books that are checked out of the library on a regular basis.
Superintendent Troy Gaff said if parents have a concern about a book from the library, they would have them come in and evaluate the content, historical perspective and and how the context of the book applies to current day situations.
“I encourage parents to have a reasonable conversation about their concerns and address them,” he said. “Start with the teachers. People do have access to the curriculum online and it can be easier for parents to be more involved.”
