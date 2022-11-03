Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Samantha A. Fulk, 31, of the 1300 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Fulk was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyler J. Fulk, 39, of the 400 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia. Fulk was held on $2,500 bond.
Jamie R. Garcia, 41, of the 1000 block of East Seneca Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on two counts charging operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Garcia was released on his own recognizance.
Cainan McClanahan-Keesling, 21, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. McClanahan-Keesling posted $1,500 bond and was released Tuesday.
Antonio Pita-Bahena, 59, of the 300 block of Orchard Place Parkway, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a licenses, a Class C misdemeanor. Pita-Bahena was held without bond.
Heather D. Thorndyke, 46, of 6400 North block of S.R. 327, Orland, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Thorndyke was held without bond.
Anthony L. Zelmer, 34, of the 7500 block of South C.R. 215E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Zelmer was held without bond.
