Green Center hosting ice cream social
GREEN CENTER — An ice cream social, featuring homemade ice cream, has been scheduled at the Green Township Community Center on Saturday from 4-8 p.m.
The menu will include creamed chicken, sloppy joes, chilidogs, hotdogs, chips, dessert and of course homemade lemon, strawberry, orange-pineapple or vanilla ice cream.
The ice cream social is a freewill donation event, and all proceeds will be used to maintain the Community Center.
This year there will be free old fashioned lawn activities and competition hosted by the Green Township 4-H Helping Hands Club. Prizes will be awarded.
The Center is located on C.R. 300S, just west of C.R. 300E in Noble County.
CN Food Pantry fundraiser is July 22
ALBION — A fundraiser to benefit the Central Noble Food Pantry will be held at Albion Pizza Depot from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
A percent of food purchases made during that time period will be donated to the Pantry.
A silent auction with plenty of special items to bid on will also be conducted.
The pantry began in 1994 at the suggestion of high school student Janika Emmert and existed initially out of the closet at Noble House. Maintaining operational funds is always a challenge, and that’s why the fundraiser on July 22 is important, according to director Bonnie Brownell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.