KENDALLVILLE — A near-downtown exterior remodeler will be working on his next project — the company building — with a little help from a city facade grant.
Tyler Knox of Northern Exteriors, 130 S. Lincoln St., submitted a facade grant request seeking 50/50 support on a project to replace the roof and do guttering work on the building.
Although Knox’s building doesn’t lie within the city’s Downtown Tax-Increment Financing District itself, it’s eligible because it’s adjacent to Campbell & Fetter Bank, which is inside the TIF district.
Knox submitted three quotes, the lowest of which was from Knox to do the work on his building himself. His company’s price was $12,323.78.
The unusual request caused commission members to double check amongst themselves about how the city would verify that the work it was funding actually gets done. Typically, businesses are hiring a contractor, so they make sure the building work happens.
Since the business and the contractor are one-and-the-same in this case, board members agreed that someone will need to do a quick inspection when the project is complete to ensure the funds were utilized for their intended purpose.
Technically inspections are supposed to be done on all projects funded by the city’s facade grant, although board members admitted that usually doesn’t happen.
“It’ll just be a walk-around to make sure the work was done,” Vice President Lance Harman said.
With those details ironed out, the board approved funding half of Knox’s request — $6,161.89 — on a 3-0 vote.
