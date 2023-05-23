Several booked into Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Jon D. Andrews, 44, of the 1900 block of North C.R. 350E, Angola, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Andrews was held on $2,500 bond.
Ernest W. Bauman, 77, of the 6100 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Bauman was held on $2,500 bond.
Jawaan L. Booze, 37, of the 800 block of West Wolf Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Booze was released on his own recognizance.
Billy J. Moore, 61, of the 400 block of Washington Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
Antonio D. Rodriguez, 27, ofd the 00 block of Winchester Trail, Goshen, was booked at 4:23 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Megan L. Therrien, 31, of the 800 block of West Wolf Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Andrew M. Tolson, 32, of the 1500 block of North C.R. 1200W, Cromwell, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Devon L. Billingslea, 38, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:47 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of false information, a Class B misdemeanor. Billingslea was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Billingslea was held on $2,500 bond.
Trisha Peacock, 36, of the 500 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Peacock was held without bond.
