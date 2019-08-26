LAGRANGE — The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
Jonathon Thompson, 31, of the 200 block of North Park Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Friday and started serving a sentence for probation violation.
Jon Haines, 36, of the 300 block of McIntosh Ave, Kendallville, was arrested Friday and started serving a sentence for battery resulting in injury.
Jordon Cook, 23, of the 500 block of Maple Ridge, LaGrange, was arrested Friday on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Rojelio Aguilar, 18, of the 500 block of North Walnut Street, LaGrange, was arrested Friday on a charge of burglary, a Level 4 felony and theft.
Cody Conley, 26 of the 100 block of West Central Street, LaGrange, was arrested Friday on a charge of violating the terms of his agreement with the LaGrange County Drug Court.
Jeffery Minnick, 31, of the 8000 block of North C.R. 200W, Markle, was arrested Friday on a charge of dangerous operation, boating while intoxicated.
David Yoder, 50, of the 13000 block of C.R. 44, Millersburg, was arrested Friday and started serving a sentence for driving while suspended.
Bridget Frey, 64, of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was arrested Saturday on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jordon Lounsbury, 30, of the 700 block of North Walnut Street, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday on a charge of driving while suspended.
Boyd Combs, 64, of the 1300 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested Sunday on a charge of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended,
Justin McCann, 42, of the 600 block of East C.R. 600N, Howe, was arrested Sunday on a warrant out of Noble County, and a charge of possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Sterling Messer, 28, of the 1700 block of South C.R. 445E, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident and criminal recklessness.
