LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Chamber officially launched its Young Professionals Network, a program designed to bring working professionals age 18-40 together to network and develop both professionally and personally. At its first roundtable event, hosted at The Garage Community Center in LaGrange, allowed area CEOs and business leaders to share valuable information and insight into how they value young professionals in their businesses and organizations.
“You can use your lack of experience to your advantage,” said Mark Leu, President and CEO of LaGrange County REMC, “Nobody expects you to know everything, so you’re able to ask questions about everything.”
Joe Urbanski, president and CEO of Farmers State Bank, said younger generations are changing how business is being done.
“Young professionals further the idea that corporations shouldn’t only create value for its shareholders, but they should also create value for the community in which the corporation resides,” he explained.
The next Young Professionals Network event will take place on Tuesday, August 22. It will be a Trivia Night hosted at Linder’s Tavern on Main in LaGrange. All LaGrange County young professionals are invited and encouraged to attend.
More information can be found on the Chamber’s website at lagrangechamber.org. For additional information, contact Sara Patrick, executive director of the chamber.
The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce’s mission is Fostering hometown culture and driving exponential success. Founded in 1956, the Chamber of Commerce is organized for the purpose of advancing the commercial, industrial, civic, and general interests of LaGrange County.
