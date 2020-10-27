ALBION — Safety improvements to a Baseline Road intersection will be happening more quickly than thought.
During Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners, County Engineer Zack Smith reported that the project, which will fix line-of-sight issues on Baseline Road where it intersects with C.R. 600E, has been moved up to next summer.
The cost of the project is in the neighborhood of $875,000, with 90% of the funding being provided by a federal grant. Most federal grants offer an 80/20 split, but the amount provided by the federal government goes up to 90% when the project is fixing a safety issue.
In this instance, there is a large hill which will be lowered to allow for better vision.
The commissioners had several invoices and contracts to sign because the project had been moved up on the schedule provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation, including an invoice for the final purchase of right-of-way for the project to the tune of $3,150.
Smith said bids would likely be let this spring with construction likely to take place sometime in the summer of 2021. INDOT said the project should take from 90-120 days. Smith said the project should stay on schedule once construction begins since it will mostly involve the moving of dirt.
Smith also received the go-ahead from the commissioners to hire an additional mechanic for the Noble County Highway Department.
The department is currently down one mechanic.
“We’d like to hire two mechanics right out of the gate,” Smith said. “It doesn’t have any budgeting impact.”
Hiring the second mechanic will allow the highway department to do maintenance not only on its fleet of heavy trucks, but also to provide routine maintenance on all county vehicles, including the sheriff department’s squad cars.
“It’s getting us up to capacity,” Smith said.
Smith, who is also handling the pre-construction project manager duties for the new county annex, announced that the bond sale on the project would take place Nov. 17.
The county opened bids on Sept. 22 for the annex, pleased with the prices they got for the new building that will house most of the county’s administrative offices once completed.
On Oct. 13, Smith detailed the final prices along with construction management firm Weigand.
Since the county got such a good price on the base bid, it’s able to add in all four alternates that were also bid — a performance bond, a storage basement, an outdoor plaza space and landscaping, and an underground snow-melt system for that plaza.
In total, construction with those four alternates is priced just under $10 million at $9,970,413.
Since Noble County is using Weigand through a construction manager as contractor process, the firm has to quote a maximum price for the project, which is the absolute top dollar amount the county would have to pay. If the project were to overrun that price, the extra cost is at the contractor’s expense.
With contingencies in the budget, the guarantee maximum price on the project is slated to be $12,463,837.
With that maximum price set, Smith detailed the total bond amount, which will also include reimbursement for owner costs — things the county has already paid in advance of the project — as there is room under the bond cap.
At most, Noble County could borrow $14.83 million for the project and Smith reported the final bond amount will settle at $14,535,752.
Demolition of the old Noble County Prosecutor’s Office is scheduled to begin Nov. 19.
The commissioners also:
• Approved paying $34,000 of the salary of the Kendallville Municipal Airport’s manager.
• Approved the lone bid to demolish a property on High Lake for $7,800 submitted by Jack Owen Excavating. The property includes a house, a shed and a car port at 2555 S. Shew St.
