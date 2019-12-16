KENDALLVILLE — Sara Hobson of Rome City worked for 30 years as a school librarian for East Allen County Schools, retiring in 2002. She now uses her librarian skills of organizing, documenting and cataloging to benefit the Mid-America Windmill Museum in Kendallville.
Hobson is a long-time volunteer and board member for the museum, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in July. At various times, she’s volunteered in the gift shop, as coordinator for volunteers and educational programs, and as a worker bee for the annual “Windmill Winter Wonderland” light show held the first two weekends in December.
Hobson still helps with those things, but most of her time is now spent in the loft at Baker Hall, sorting through books on carts, files in metal cabinets and tables of artifacts to document them in her spreadsheets.
Hobson said the museum bought the Christopher Collection of windmill literature and artifacts in 2000. Some of these windmills and artifacts are on display, but other remain in storage because exhibit space is limited. The printed materials filled several file cabinets.
Museum founder Russ Baker also had a large collection of windmill materials stored at his home.
“Russ wanted people to have access to the collection,” Hobson said. “He asked me to set up the library. It has taken awhile to figure out the logical way to organize it.”
Board member Todd Skinner had also met a Texas windmiller, Dexter Duhan, who offered to donate a portion of his collection in 2008. This year, Duhan offered an additional portion of his collection to the museum, along with an offer to construct a new building on the grounds to display the windmills and artifacts still in storage. The museum board is in the planning stages with Duhan for that building.
Hobson went to work on the mountains of printed literature, sorting materials by windmill manufacturer, then filing materials alphabetically by the manufacturing company name. She documents every file, book and artifact in a database for recordkeeping and ease in finding materials.
“Most people asking for information have the company and model number, which is needed for information and repairs,” Hobson said.
The museum library is not open to the public, but museum volunteers assist in answering requests from windmill researchers, restorers and enthusiasts.
Hobson considers her work a long-term project.
“Dexter’s collection is done but there are still three file cabinets to catalog and document,” she said.
The Mid-America Windmill Museum is the only museum of its kind east of the Mississippi River. Fifty-two restored windmills are on exhibit in the museum barn or on the grounds. One highlight is a replica of the Robertson Post windmill, a single stone grist mill with a wind wheel diameter of 52 feet. The original Robertson was shipped from England and constructed on the James River near Jamestown, Va., in the 1620s.
Flint & Walling Company in Kendallville was a major manufacturer of windmills, remaining on the same downtown site for more than 150 years. The Kendallville museum is the only one which has all 11 Flint & Walling models, beginning with the original Star, which was patented in the 1870s and sold for 40 years. The museum also includes the Star Zephyr, the last windmill manufactured by Flint & Walling. It was introduced in 1937 and continued until 1954, when Flint & Walling ceased windmill production.
