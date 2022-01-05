Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds. Intermittent snow showers around before midnight. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds. Intermittent snow showers around before midnight. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.