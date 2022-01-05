SOUTH MILFORD — Stone by stone, the nearly century-old monument that stood at the corner of State Road 3 and C.R. 750S to commemorate the South Milford men who served in wars came down over the last week.
The monument was dismantled by the South Milford Community League and its parts and pieces were carefully placed in storage.
"Our intend to put it back up, as close as we can to what it was," said Lynn Weaver, president of the South Milford Community League.
Weaver said his organization has been talking about moving the monument for years because of their fears the monument limited visibility for drivers on CR 750 of northbound traffic on SR 3.
"What started all this is that we wanted to improve the intersection because it's become so dangerous," he said. There's a lot more traffic on 750 now than there used to be."
The plan is to rebuild the almost 100-year-old stone monument on a small piece of property south of its former home within the next year or two, and rededicate the memorial on its 100th anniversary in 2023.
The aging fieldstone monument was already in need of serious repair. After standing through 98 Indiana winters and summer, the monument was showing its age. A 10-foot-tall fieldstone obelisk, Weaver said the mortar used to hold it together was deteriorating rapidly, despite numerous attempts to limit the damage. Crews working on the monument said much of that mortar inside the monument had already turned back into sand.
However, the monument recently drew the attention of the Indiana State Department of Transportation. Last spring, INDOT announced it had determined the monument was sitting inside the right of way for SR 3 as it makes its way through South Milford. INDOT gave the town two weeks to come up with a plan to move the nearly 100-year-old monument. After some discussion, the state ultimately backed down from that demand.
"We didn't have to do this, but we thought it for the best," Weaver explained of the reason behind dismantling the monument.
Ironically, league members have already been discussing the monument's future for years before the state issued its ultimatum.
Weaver said CR 750S carries a lot more traffic these days, and the monument, which sat to the south of the intersection, limited visibility of northbound traffic on S.R. 3, Weaver said. League members were already talking about taking the monument down and moving it someplace else when the state stepped in.
Masons came in and took the monument down piece by piece. The old South Milford school bell that capped the monument was safely removed, and the four plaques placed on the side of the monument honoring the local men who served in the Revolutionary War, The Civil War, the Spanish American War, and finally the Great War, World War I, were removed intact and placed in storage.
A second monument, a small case that holds several cannonballs and an 1895 machine gun still stands, but will be removed soon, Weaver said. Those relics will be safely stored and the cabinet dismantled, to be rebuilt and placed on a small piece of property south of the railroad viaduct the county donated to the town last year. Those two monuments are likely the oldest war memorials in the county.
"We're planning to rededicate the whole thing in 2023, which will be the 100th anniversary of those being put up," Weaver said.
