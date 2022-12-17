ALBION — Seniors Madison Vice and Meghan Kiebel just keep rolling for the undefeated Central Noble girls basketball team.
The Cougars improved to 13-0 on the year with a 61-20 victory over the Chargers (1-10) Friday night, in a game that saw Central Noble race out to a 13-0 lead.
The Cougars never looked back.
Kiebel finished with 26 to lead all scorers. Vice made her first seven field-goal attempts and scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the floor.
Sophomore Kierra Bolen added nine. Freshman Grace Swank scored four.
West Noble was led by senior Mackensy Mabie's nine points. Junior Alayna DeLong grabbed eight boards. Junior Alexia Mast added six points. Freshman Kayle Jordan scored four.
Vice had 14 points and Kiebel nine as the Cougars took a 26-4 lead after one quarter.
Central Noble's defensive pressure flustered the Chargers. West Noble had 12 turnovers in the first quarter.
The lead grew to 36-4 on a Kiebel three-pointer midway through the second. Central Noble led 45-8 at the half.
Kiebel knocked down three three-pointers in the second and had 18 points by halftime. Vice had 16 midway.
West Noble only attempted nine field goals in the first half, connecting on two of them. Central Noble was 16-for-29 from the floor in the opening two periods.
A good chunk of the second quarter and all of the second half were played with a running clock.
For the game, Central Noble was 23-for-48 from the floor, 47.9%. The Cougars were 12-for-27 beyond the arc, 44.4%.
West Noble finished 6-for-23 on its field goal tries, 26.1%.
The Chargers were 2-for-8 from beyond the arc.
