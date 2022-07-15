KENDALLVILLE — Fair board member Genesis Click buzzed around the Noble County Community Fair on Wednesday like a bee sniffing an elephant ear. Click, the youngest member of the fair board at 19, is everywhere on opening, day, fixing things and handling glitches like a pro.
Click joined the fair board in 2021 and jumped into service with both feet as first vice president. In his other job, the Cosperville resident is a customer service representative for Forest River in Topeka. He graduated in 2021 from East Noble.
He was never a 4-H member but enjoys the county fair, so he volunteered to help. He also serves on the Rome City Fire Department.
“I enjoy giving back to the community,” Click said. “I’m also on the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival board.”
Click deflects credit when asked why he volunteers so much time.
“I’m not self-centered,” he said. ”I give to others before myself.”
As a first vice president, Click steps in when the fair board president needs help.
“The fair board decides the entertainment, food vendors and sponsorships, and cared for the fairgrounds year round. The fair board collaborates with Noble County’s 4-H program and facilitates communication among all vounteers and vendors.
Noble County’s fair board meets once a month on the second Wednesday evening. Board members are appointed by community organizations, township leadership and school districts, along with at-large appointments
Click doesn’t keep track of his volunteer hours, but he knows they add up. He often checks on the fairgrounds when he drives through town on other business.
The Noble County fair board is a food vendor at the Kendallville Apple Festival, Click said. The fair board booth offers pulled pork, macaroni and chees and caramel apple ice cream.
The reward for his volunteer hours for Click is seeing the community come out to support the fair and be happy.
“It’s the happy memories made out here that are the reward for me,” he said.
Click said more volunteers are always needed and appreciated, especially young adults like himself. He noted that younger people bring fresh ideas, balanced by the wisdom of experienced board members with knowledge of what works and what doesn’t.
The fair board welcomes feedback on the Noble county Community Fair, offering a public meeting soon after the fair where people can offer comments. This year’s After-fair meeting is Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m. in the log cabin on the fairgrounds.
The fair’s most popular features?
“Food is Number 1, and always the animals,” Click said. “And the demolition derby sold out in 2021. It’s part of the excitement The grandstand holds 2,000 people.”
