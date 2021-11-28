LAGRANGE— When the coronavirus pandemic started rolling across the community, headed toward Indiana, communities like LaGrange County quickly saw just how important it was to have modern, up-to-date plans in place to deal with this and other kinds of emergencies.
That job falls to the local Emergency Management Agency, an office that largely went unnoticed by most of the members of the community up to that point, was suddenly pushed into the spotlight.
Now, with the pandemic hopefully in the rearview mirror, Bill Morr, LaGrange’s EMA director, said the pandemic has helped push his department out of the shadows and other departments and organizations are now reaching out to his office more than before.
They are calling more now, they want to know our opinion on things, they want our recommendations” he said.
It’s a job Morr doesn’t take lightly.
Morr is responsible for making sure local emergency services are ready when disasters strike. From floods to fires to tornados, Morr has to be ready for it all.
You have to plan for all the things you hope never happen,” he said of his job. “You don’t want those things to happen, but you want to be ready in case they do.”
Morr has been in his job for about 14 months now, but it seems it’s a position he was born to serve.
A former volunteer firefighter, Morr joined the LaGrange County Sheriff Office dispatch team and eventually became that department’s director. After a short stint in the county’s IT department, the Emergency Management Director’s position opened, and Morr was hired to assume that role.
“This job is entirely right up my alley. I enjoy the emergency services side of it, and I like planning, so this just fits in with what I like to do” he said.
Morr said his background, years working inside LaGrange County’s emergency services community, helped groom him for the EMA director’s chair.
“I built a series of relationships through my years with people in the LaGrange County’s emergency services network,” he added.
Still, the pandemic proved to be one of the biggest tests yet of a local EMA office. The EMA took the lead ordered a lot of the personal protective equipment that suddenly was necessary to keep first responders safe during the initial phases of the pandemic. Morr said it took a lot of effort to find and get all the equipment needed.
“We were struggling to get masks, to get gloves. The state was in short supply. The second those things became available, you had to be in line and ready to go get them,” he explained.
Morr said support from other local organizations, like grants given to his department by the LaGrange County Community Foundation, made it possible for the EMA to go directly to suppliers to purchase some of that equipment as needed.
Morr said the pandemic changed some of the parameters of his agency, requiring it work more closely with other county departments, like the health department, it previously had little relationship with.
“I worked really closely with the health department setting up vaccine clinics. I worked to secure a lot of masks for schools, so a lot of organizations now realize the EMA is a resource they can rely on,” he said.
Hoping to build on those relationships, the EMA recently hosted a tabletop exercise, gathering local first responders, including power and communications companies, to play out their roles on paper during a local disaster. The exercise imagined a hazmat spill on SR 5 and US 20. Those agencies involved had to work together to safely clean up that imaginary mess.
Morr said it was a great exercise in that it brought a lot of people together who might have only known each other by name, and allowed them to work together for the first time to solve a big problem. He said it’s a practice he hopes to turn into an annual event, and in years to come, take the exercise from the tabletop and move it into the field.
These days, Morr is busy reviewing many of the county’s older emergency plans and updating them. He spends a lot of time on the phone or having people stop by his office, talking to other county department heads, local fire departments, the hospital, power companies, communication companies, as well as a variety of state departments, all just to stay on top of an ever-changing landscape of requirements and regulations.
“A lot of those plans have to be constantly updated,” Morr said. “Contacts change, so trying to keep everything up to date and current is a lot of work.”
