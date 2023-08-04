KENDALLVILLE — Along the lines of broken records...
Health costs are on the rise.
And that fact of life is going to be hitting the city and its employees with a rate increase — the first health insurance adjustment in six years.
But federal American Rescue Plan monies awarded to the city are going to soften the blow.
During Wednesday’s meeting of the Kendallville City Council, the council approved Clerk-Treasurer Katie Ritchie’s request to use $200,000 in ARPA funds to pay down health claims the city owes.
The city can’t move the ARPA money into a new account, but it can pay the claims from that fund, Ritchie said.
The city has now basically used up all of the $2.2 million in ARPA monies, according to Ritchie.
The move was necessary because the city “has seen a significant increase in employee claims” relating to health insurance, Ritchie said.
The Kendallville City Council started seeing that increase earlier this year. To take some of the financial pressure off workers, the city raised the amount it contributes to the plan.
The city had been putting in $8,250 per employee into its health plan. In February, the city started coughing up $8,500.
But city employees are still going to see a significant jump in what they are paying per pay period — Kendallville pays its employees 24 times a year. The new rate increases take effect Sept. 1.
The city offers three insurance plan options.
• Plan 1 — $1,100 deductible.
Employee-only participants in this plan will see an 18.9% increase in pay period premiums from $127 to $151.
Employees who add their spouse will move from $255 to $295, a 15.7% increase. Employees and children will increase 14.5% from $275 to $315. Family plan participants will see a 12.7% increase from $315 to $355 per pay period.
• Plan 2 — $2,000 deductible.
Employee-only participants in this plan will see a 34.1% increase in pay period premiums from $82 per pay period to to $110.
Employees who add their spouse will move from $165 to $213, a 34.1% increase. Employees and children will increase 27.4% from $175 to $223. Family plan participants will see a 24.6% increase from $195 to $243 per pay period.
• Plan 3 — Health Saving Account with $3,000 deductible.
Employee-only participants in this plan will see a 35.6% increase in pay period premiums from $45 to $61.
Employees who add their spouse will move from $90 to $114, a 26.7% increase. Employees and children will increase 25.3% from $95 to $119. Family plan participants will see a 21.8% increase from $110 to $134 per pay period.
Overall, Plan 1 participants will see an average increase of 14.8%.
Plan 2 premiums will go up — on average — 27.9%.
Plan 3 participants will see an average increase of 25.9%.
Ritchie said the city doesn’t reap any financial dividends from increasing its premiums.
“What’s coming in is what’s going out,” she said.
In an unrelated note, Ritchie said the city passed its second ARPA fund audit. The State Board of Accounts finished going over the city’s spending of the federal monies and the books passed “with flying colors.”
