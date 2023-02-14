ALBION — Noble County officials learned Monday that a small property tax increase to fund renovations to the Noble County Courthouse may be avoidable.
The courthouse renovations project carries a $6 million price tag, and that doesn’t include design fees or furnishings which could added another $1.5 million to the total cost.
Renovations are needed to bring the courthouse up-to-date with its heating, cooling and electrical systems.
It will also:
• bring the structure into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance;
• allow the county to meet privacy requirements for the probation department dictated by the state;
• provide for new jury rooms;
• allow for additional restrooms;
• completely redo Noble Circuit Court and Noble Superior Court 1 on the third floor and place Noble Superior Court II on the second floor; and
• move the main entrance from the north side to the west side of the historic building.
The Noble County Commissioners have pledged between $4 million-$4.5 million toward that total from its American Rescue Plan monies received from the federal government.
The traditional method for coming up with money for big projects is by selling bonds, then paying them back over a period of years through its debt service line item, which comes from property tax revenues.
According to figures presented by Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who is managing the project for the county, selling 10-year bonds for $3 million — what he called the worst case scenario — would add an additional $6 annually to a home owner with a $144,000 residence in Noble County.
During February’s meeting of the Noble County Council, council president George Bennett broached the idea of taking out a short term loan from a bank, potentially saving $100,000 or more in the costs associated with taking up a loan.
But first, Noble County officials had to seek expert advice to see if such a bank loan was legal according to state statute.
During Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners, Lisa Lee, bond counsel with Ice MIller LLP, an Indianapolis law firm, participated with Bennett and the Noble County Commissioners to discuss the idea.
Lee said the county could take out such a loan, but it would still be on the hook for approximately $80,000 in bond fees anyway.
The council had discussed taking out the loan to pay for the balance owed on the renovation project, paying it back with expected revenues from investments of the county’s Rainy Day Fund.
The state-required mechanism for doing this would be for the county to go through the process of approving a bond anticipation loan. That bond, while not enacted, would ensure the county had the money to make the payments on a bank loan.
If the county’s plan to use Rainy Day investment revenues works and the loan is paid off, Noble County taxpayers wouldn’t see any increase at all.
“If you have the money to pay it off, you never issue the bond and you never levy the tax,” Lee said.
If something happens, such a sharp decrease in investment earnings, the county could still issue the bond.
Bennett said he favored a plan which wouldn’t hike property taxes — even by a relatively small amount.
“This sure sounds like the way to go about it,” Bennett said. “That sure sounds appealing to me.”
The idea would still require approval from the Noble County Council and from the Noble County Commissioners.
According to Bennett, bids from banks to do the work would be solicited.
Officials said the county still has $7 million in bonding power left before it reaches its state constitutional cap.
