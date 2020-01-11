ALBION — If you live in the West Noble school district, your tax rate will be going up this year.
If not, your tax rate will be going down.
County tax rates for 2020 in Noble County were certified by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance in late December, setting the rates that will be assessed to property owners this year.
Tax rates are only part of the equation. The amount of property taxes you pay depends on both the rate in your tax district — the combination of all overlapping units of government that serve that parcel — and the assessed value of your property.
The value your property is multiplied by the tax rate to get the dollar amount you’ll owe this year.
Therefore, even if your rate went down, your total bill may go up slightly compared to last year if your property value went out by a larger percentage. Likewise, a rate increase doesn’t necessarily more out-of-pocket, because it could be balanced out if your property was assessed lower.
That being said, it’s likely that most Noble County taxpayers may see slightly smaller or at least neutral bills this year.
Sixteen of 22 tax districts in the county had decreases this year. The six that increased are all districts that include the West Noble School Corp.
For the six tax districts that increased, West Noble is that main driver of why. The school district rate increased from about $1.09 per $100 of assessed value to about $1.19, an increase of 9.1%.
The big change in West Noble’s rate is due to the state requiring the district to use more cash on hand last year, which had significantly dropped the rate. This year, it returned to a more normal figure, accounting for the increase, West Noble Treasurer Barb Fought said.
West Noble’s rate was $1.21 in 2018, sharply dropped to $1.09 in 2019 when the state made the district tap its available funds, and now is back up to about $1.19.
The school’s debt payments year-to-year have remained mostly the same, just the way they’ve been getting paid changed for 2019, affecting the tax rate, Fought said.
“The appropriations changed very little for the Debt Service Fund from 2018, 2019, and 2020. The income sources remained the same for 2018 and 2020, but changed for 2019. The Department of Local Government funded the 2019 Debt Service Fund by using funds from the operating balance, which lowered the tax rate,” she explained.
Ligonier and Cromwell also had tax rate increases that account for part of the 2020 increase. Ligonier’s rate was almost the same, with a tiny 0.5-cent increase, while the Ligonier Public Library also went up about 0.2 cents. Cromwell, however, had another noticeable increase, climbing almost 5 cents to $1.77.
Cromwell residents pay by far the highest taxes in Noble County, with a total rate of $3.51 per $100. That’s about 33 cents higher than in Ligonier, the second-highest district rate.
For everyone else in the county, however, you’ll enjoy slightly lower tax rates, depending on where you live.
Allen Township residents had the largest decrease at -3.92%, while Albion-Jefferson Township was the smallest decrease at -1.18%.
As usual, school districts are the main reason why the tax rates decreased across the rest of the county. East Noble’s rate came down about 5 cents this year, a 5.84% decrease, while Central Noble was down 2.5 cents, a 2.92% decrease.
East Noble Chief Financial and Operation Officer Brian Leitch said the district has paid off some old debt, which was a main factor in the district’s decrease this year.
“In 2019 we made the final payment on two bond issues that were issued to Rome City in 2011 for a $2 million renovation as well as the $2 million for the high school in 2015 to replacement the boilers and chillers,” Leitch said. “Currently the only debt held by the East Noble is the 2018 (general obligation) bonds used for Avilla and South Side for the renovations to the roof, boilers and chillers, along with the 2016 new East Noble Middle School.”
Because of the way school funding is set up, with districts funding operational costs through property taxes, Leitch expects that in the future, East Noble will continue the practice of taking out small bonds to tackle bigger maintenance projects — roofs, boilers, chillers, HVAC, etc. — as those projects are typically beyond the ability to fund out-of-pocket.
The goal will be, as it has been, to borrow in sequence so that new debt would replace old debt at approximately the same rate, to keep the level steady.
“While we levy taxpayer money through the operations fund to maintain the day to day operations and maintenance of these ten facilities there is by no means enough money to cover the larger challenges,” Leitch said. “Typically the best practice to issues these bonds would be to run them back-to-back; as one issuance or project falls off, another one would start. By following this practice it would ensure the levy needed would remain as level as possible and, if all other factors remain the same, the tax rate associated with should as well.”
Green Township residents are also benefiting from about a 5% drop in the Smith-Green tax rate, although taxes remain significantly higher compared to the past after the school district successfully passed a funding referendum in 2018. The Smith-Green tax rate in 2020 is 26 cents higher than it was in 2018.
Cities and towns had very minor swings this year. Albion’s tax rate was essentially unchanged, while Kendallville, Ligonier, Avilla, Cromwell and Rome City all had increases of less than 3%. Wolcottville experienced a 2.57% decrease, with its tax rate dropping about 2.5 cents.
Spring property taxes are due to the Noble County Treasurer’s Office in May, with the fall installment due in November. Tax bills will be mailed out later this spring.
