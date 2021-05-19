ALBION — The Central Noble school board Tuesday unanimously approved a $1,000 stipend to most full- and part-time employees for all the extra duties they had to perform due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to corporation business manager Tyler Osenbaugh, just-under $155,000 in stipends were given out. That will be paid for by the second distribution of CARES Act funds. The second round of distributions totaled $568,000, with the remainder paying for allowances the corporation had to make in regards to social distancing. The salaries of the school nurses through the next two years will also be paid for through CARES Act dollars.
The resolution approved by the school board gave $1,000 to all of the corporation’s employees who were working prior to Feb. 1, 2021. All full or part-time employees who started work after Feb. 1 will receive a $250 stipend.
Superintendent Troy Gaff said the extra work by employees, from custodial staff to certified teachers, merited the stipend.
“It’s been a stressful year,” Gaff said.
He had to provide a detailed list of the extra duties for all categories of staff so the school could apply for the expenditure.
The board approved the resolution without comment.
Gaff said he hoped next school year would return to normal, citing a recent announcement by DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder.
On Monday, Souder said he is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1.
“Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
“This seems possible based on the greater effectiveness of masks for those who choose to wear them, the low COVID-positive case rate of 3-6 per day in the county, and the absence of rapid-spreading, more virulent strains of COVID virus in this area,” Souder added.
“Reassessment of the mask policy will be ongoing and adjusted as necessary,” he concluded. Souder said he probably will review the situation with schools at least every 30 days.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate or schools expires May 31.
Superintendent Troy Gaff said Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff had not made a similar pronouncement — at least not yet — but the superintendent was still hopeful school operations could return to how things were done in 2019, before the pandemic caused mask and social distance requirements.
“A lot of that may depend on what happens the next two months,” the superintendent said.
