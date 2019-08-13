KENDALLVILLE — At the Aug. 7 East Noble School Corp. board meeting a number of new hires were approved, in most cases, effective at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.
The list includes:
• Aimee Martin as 8th grade social studies teacher at East Noble Middle School
• Bethany Swary as basic life skills teacher at Avilla Elementary School
• Stephenie Buckland as media coordinator at Avilla Elementary School
• Ashlea Brown and Jessica Neuhaus as instructional assistants at Rome City Elementary School
• Emory Sheeley-Klopfenstein as instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School
• Lee Ann DePew as instructional assistant at the Alternative Learning Center
• Kevin Gadson as second shift custodian at East Noble Middle School
• Charles Bugert as third shift custodian at East Noble High School.
• Kim Shull as food assistant at East Noble High School
• Heather Smith as food service assistant at South Side Elementary School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.