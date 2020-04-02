KENDALLVILLE — When it came down to picking Kendallville’s next police chief, you’d be hard pressed to argue against a 20-year department veteran and chief detective.
As such, on Thursday, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe announced that she was picking Lance Waters as the city’s new chief.
Waters will start May 1, succeeding current Chief Rob Wiley, who is retiring.
In a short announcement ceremony on the sidewalk outside City Hall, and with attendees keeping distance from one another due to social distancing recommendations, the mayor announced her selection.
Waters thanked the mayor for holding the announcement on April 2 and not April 1.
“When I told my oldest son, he said ‘Haha, yeah right, April Fools,’” Waters said.
Waters started his career in law enforcement in Hamilton back in 1997 for two and half years before moving to Wolcottville for a short time, then joined the force Kendallville. After starting in patrol, Waters has worked as a detective for the last 18 years.
This May, shortly after he takes over the top job, he’ll have 20 years in at KPD.
“I wanted to see the department continue to move forward,” Waters said of his decision to put his name in for the chief’s job. “I thought that I had a good enough understanding of the department, the day-to-day workings, the council and the mayor to be able to put forth effort that would move our department forward in a positive direction.”
Waters will be working closely with Wiley over the next month to learn the chief’s job and make for a smooth transition.
Once he takes over May 1, Waters said his immediate priority will be what everyone else’s top priority has been lately — weathering coroanvirus — with a focus on keeping officers safe and healthy while still protecting the community.
“This is so contagious that if we had very many firefighters, police officer down with it, it can be detrimental, so continuing and working to make sure that we stay safe,” Waters said.
After that, he wants to get grounded in the position and comfortable with the role and the staff. As he knows from when he transitioned from the road to investigations, any new position has a learning curve.
“I had very, very qualified candidates, all who had been in leadership roles before. I’ve known Lance, so I see him, I know how he interacts with the community. I know he’s very sincere about this and interviewed very well, but knowing him and being able to observe him made that choice easier for me.”
Waters takes over a well-run department, so Handshoe said her expectations are high and she believes he’ll be able to meet the mark.
“You answer to the community, you answer to the department and the chief has set the bar very high. The department is very well organized, doing a good job, crime rate is down and people respect our department. The bar is up here and he’s got to stick with it,” Handshoe said.
As they work through the transition, Wiley said Waters already has the tools he needs to succeed in leading the department.
“Lance is certainly from a standpoint he has a lot of experience, being a detective for a long period of time is really kind of a good training ground for a chief,” Wiley said. “He’s got a good foundation for that. Lance is very intelligent, I think he’s very knowledgeable about what’s going on in the world but within the city and outside and I think a good chief has to be aware of those things.
“I think the officers are very comfortable with Lance from the standpoint they know him, they trust him,” Wiley said.
With Waters moving up from investigations to the chief’s office, Kendallville will also need to name a new detective to, which will be decided in the near future. The new detective will join Angela Handshoe in investigations, who has been in that role since December 2018.
In some farewell remarks from Wiley — the city won’t be holding an open house for his retirement due to coronavirus, although the mayor said she’d like to maybe do it later this year — he thanked his wife for supporting him through a long career in law enforcement and also thanked the mayor and the department for all their efforts.
In his remarks to his officers, several of who came out for the announcement, Wiley reminded them on the ongoing mark they’ll have on Kendallville.
“The people I need to thank the most are the people who are here from the department,” Wiley said.
“Never underestimate the impact you have on this community and the people who live here,” he said.
