KENDALLVILLE — Miss Limberlost is back this Saturday.
As the first statewide qualifier for the Miss Indiana contest, the local pageant will return to the Munk Stage in the Cole Auditorium at East Noble High School.
The contest starts at 6 p.m., with tickets running $15 for adults, $10 for children under 10 and seniors, with proceeds from ticket sales going into the Miss Limberlost scholarship fund.
This year's newly crowned Miss Indiana Elizabeth Hallal and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen Kayla Patterson will both be in attendance and performing for the local crowd.
This year's contest include four ladies battling for the Miss Limberlost title and five competing for Miss Limberlost's Outstanding Teen.
Also included will be younger girls seeking the pre-teen and little miss princess crowns.
Miss Limberlost candidates will compete in interview, talent, social impact pitch with on-stage question, and red carpet. Winners will receive a $3,000 scholarship and first runner-up will win a $1,500 scholarship.
Miss Limberlost is a qualifying contest for the Miss Indiana pageant running annually in June. The Noble County-based pageant is the state's first qualifying contest of the years, so Saturday's winner will punch her ticket nice and early to the state contest.
Miss Indiana then goes on to compete in the annual Miss America contest.
The outgoing Miss Limberlost and Miss Limberlost's Outstanding Teen are Jenna Zabona and Elizabeth Schmidt, respectively.
This year's Miss Limberlost candidates are:
• Lindsey Brown is the 21-year-old daughter of Greg & Mindy Brown of Wolcottville. She is an East Noble High School graduate and an incoming senior at Indiana University – Fort Wayne. She will be doing a tap dance for her talent, and her Social Impact Initiative is “Take A Walk in Their Shoes”.
• Aubree Hall is the 18-year-old daughter of Dustin & Muranda Hall of LaGrange. She is a Lakeland High School graduate and an incoming sophomore at Manchester University. She will be doing a vocal performance for her talent, and her Social Impact Initiative is “Mission: Eyes on the Road”.
• Katie Peters is the 19-year-old daughter of Eve & the late Tom Peters of Avilla. She is a Bishop Dwenger High School graduate and an incoming sophomore at the University of St. Francis. She will be doing a musical theatre jazz dance for her talent, and her Social Impact Initiative is “Goodies for Gibault”.
• Darby Johnson is the 18-year-old daughter of Erik & Michelle Johnson of Kendallville. She is an East Noble High School graduate and an incoming freshman at Purdue University. She will be doing a tap dance for her talent, and her Social Impact Initiative is “Breaking Stereotypes”.
Miss Limberlost’s Outstanding Teen candidates will compete in interview, active wear, talent, and red carpet. Winner will receive a $500 scholarship, first runner-up will win a $250 scholarship, and second runner-up will receive a $100.00 scholarship.
Miss Limberlost’s Outstanding Teen Candidates are:
• Sydney Huth is the 12-year-old daughter of Benjamin & Brandi Huth of Kendallville. She is an incoming 7th grader at East Noble Middle School. She will be doing a dance performance for her talent, and her Social Impact Initiative is “Through Dance, We Can Broaden Our Personal Horizons”.
• Kiana Haley is the 14-year-old daughter of Tanner & Lacy Haley of Kendallville. She is an incoming freshman at East Noble High School. She will be doing a tap dance for her talent, and her Social Impact Initiative is “Beyond Tears”.
• Sophia Wallace is the 12-year-old daughter of Casey & Dana Godfrey of Fort Wayne, and Steve & Marie Wallace of Kendallville. She will be playing piano for her talent, and her Social Impact Initiative is “Riley Children’s Foundation”.
• Ashley Eggering is the 13-year-old daughter of Patrick & Michelle Eggering of Kendallville. She is an incoming 8th grader at East Noble Middle School. She will be doing a dance performance for her talent, and her Social Impact Initiative is “Adoption: Changing Lives”.
• Lauren Diehm is the daughter of Angel and Jonathan Diehm of Kendallville. She is an incoming freshman at East Noble High School. She will be doing a dance performance for her talent, and her Social Impact Initiative is “Be Active: Use It or Lose It”.
Princesses are not scored, but will be gaining life experiences in interview, party wear with an on-stage question, and talent. Each princess will receive a crown and sash at the end of the evening.
Little Miss Princesses contests are:
• Mara Uhl; 5 years old; Avilla Elementary School; Andy & Amanda Uhl
• Morgan Lewis; 8 years old; JR Watson Elementary School; Chad & Jayme Lewis
• Mia Espinoza; 5 years old; Mayra Bazan & Juan Espinoza
• Karalynn Vanderpool; 7 years old; Avilla Elementary School; Joe & Kassi Vanderpool
Pre-Teen Princess candidates include:
• Alli Calhoun; 9 years old; Rome City Elementary School; Josh Calhoun & Dani Elkin
• Stella Zabona; 9 years old; Topeka Elementary School; Louis & Staci Zabona
• Lyla Griebel; 11 years old; Indiana Connections Academy; Jill & Courtland Griebel
• Hensli Harkless; 9 years old; Cedar Canyon Elementary School; Kevin & Heathyr Harkless
• Kenzie Garretson; 11 years old; Lakeland Intermediate School; Mark & Jenae Garretson
• Angel Morr; 11 years old; Kendallville Middle School; Devon Morr & Linda Stacy
