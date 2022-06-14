Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Steve E. Becker, 45, of the 5500 block of River Run Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Becker was held on $2,500 bond.
James M. Bowers Jr., 40, of the 7600 block of Sunderland Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Becker was held on $2,500 bond.
Ray A. Lothamer, 53, of the 8600 block of North S.R. 9, Rome City, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Lothamer was held without bond.
Darren E. Miller, 26, of the 9700 block of East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Miller was released on his own recognizance.
Justin M. Stevens, 28, of the 3200 block of South C.R. 875E, Avilla, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Stevens was held without bond.
Roy L. Allen, 44, of the 4600 block of East C.R. 650N, Leesburg, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Allen was held without bond.
Briana N. Ballinger, 25, of the 800 block of Huron Way, Auburn, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony; and two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Ballinger was held without bond.
Trey A. Beaver, 22, of the 900 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:05 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Beaver was held on $2,500 bond.
Adam C. Gates, 59, of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gates was held without bond.
Lucio D. Jacquez, 30, of the 6800 block of North C.R. 650W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 4:51 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. Jacquez was held on $2,500 bond.
Frank E. Lopez, 41, of the 10100 block of East C.R. 1000N, Kendalllville, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Lopez was released on his own recognizance.
Zavier M. Ringler, 19, of the 700 block of West West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Ringler was held on $1,500 bond.
Biana N. Rocha, 25, of the 9700 block of East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Rocha was held without bond.
Shane R. Russell, 48, of the 300 block of Railroad Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Russell was released on his own recognizance.
Adam D. Brady, 35, of the 1700 block of North Shore Drive, Rome City, was booked at 9:18 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jeffery D. Hamilton, 39, homeless, of Kendallville, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft from a motor vehicle with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 5 felony. Hamilton was held without bond.
John W. Kramer, 48, of the 5900 block of South C.R. 100E, Churubusco, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of battery-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. Kramer was held on $2,500 bond.
Lawrence E. Miller, 19, of the 1800 block of North C.R. 1150W, Middlebury, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and forgery-possession/production/distribution of false government identification, a Class A misdemeanor. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Jennifer L. Mullins, 42, of the 400 block of Townline Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Shane Slone, 38, of the 1200 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:35 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence related to a court order. No charging information provided.
Christopher D. Wicker, 39, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Wicker was released on his own recognizance.
Shane A. Zimmerman, 36, of the 300 block of South Garrison Street, Ashley, was booked at 10:23 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Andrew V. Franco, 21, of the 600 block of South Wildwood Drive, Cromwell, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Franco was held without bond.
Catherine A. Underwood, 33, of the 400 block of South Chauncy Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on two warrants charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Underwood was held without bond.
Dalton J. Wright, 19, of the 600 block of Simon Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:23 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Wright was held on $2,500 bond.
