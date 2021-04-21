Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Troy L Brockhaus, 22, of the 300 block of North Creek Bank Road, Angola, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Brockhaus was released on his own recognizance.
Darin L. DeWitt, 29, of the 31500 block of Loreli Lane, Colon, Michigan, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. DeWitt was held on $3,500 bond.
James R. Hancock, 36, of the 500 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Hancock was also held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Hancock was held without bond.
Charles R. Hodge Jr., 52, of the 600 block of South Walnut Street, Bloomington, was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hodge was held on $2,500 bond.
Alecia M. Jacobs, 33, of the 700 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Jacobs was held on $1,000 bond.
Eugene A. Rasnake, 42, of the 900 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Rasnake was held on $250 cash bond.
Anthony P. Sharp, 52, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday by Avilla police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Sharp was held on $2,500 bond.
Vicki D. Smart, 46, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Monday by Rome City police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smart was held on $2,500 bond.
