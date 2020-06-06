Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Lemuel C. Pena, 38, of the 1000 block of Sunnyvside Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a warrant. No further charging information provided. Pena was held without bond.
Andrew J. Staton, 22, of the 2900 block of North Schlabach Street, Kimmell was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of resisting l enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Staton washed on $2,500 bond.
Alberto Xolio, 41, of the 900 block of East Michigan Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Xolio was held without bond
Daniel R. Anway Jr., 18, of the 300 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested 10:03 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Anway was held without bond.
Laura J. Manzier 46, of the 100 block of Church Street, Leesburg, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Manzie was held without bond.
Rebecca N. Hughes, 25, of the 2300 block of S. Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 10:47 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
