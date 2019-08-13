LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Sheriff is asking the county to allow his department to purchase five new cars next year.
LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos was just one of more than dozen department heads that met with the members of the LaGrange County Council Monday as they start their annual budget hearings.
Campos said he’ll need about $165,000 in next year’s budget just to purchase those new patrol cars. And that wasn’t the only big ticket item on his 2020 budget.
The sheriff is also asking for more than $180,000 to replace the two aging boilers that heat the LaGrange County Jail. Campos has been steadily making improvements in the county jail. This year, he replaced the building’s chiller, its large water heater and replaced all the outdated lights with new, energy efficient LED fixtures and bulbs.
Campos also is asking once again that the council members reconsider an earlier request to create a new sergeant’s position within the department, to help oversee deputies and handle day to day issues at the sheriff’s office.
Council members started Monday hearing the requests of each department within county government, and officially look at those department budgets line by line by line. In total, the council members are being asked to approve a $29 million budget for 2020, up about a million dollars from the 2019 budget.
The council members started the day hearing from representatives from the Superior and Circuit Courts, the LaGrange County Parks Department, the Highway Department, the Clerk of Courts, the County Surveyor. The hearings lasted all day.
Next month, council members will have to get down the difficult task of deciding what requests they’ll approve, and what requests they’ll deny.
The county’s finished budget needs to in the hands of state officials by this fall in order to be approved and in place by the start of the new year.
