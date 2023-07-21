ALBION – Bianca Alvarez was recently named the new executive director for Northeastern Indiana CASA and was celebrated at a reception held in her honor.
The nonprofit’s board members, staff and volunteers were joined by area judges and other well-wishers who came to meet and applaud the new leadership for Northeastern Indiana CASA. Alvarez brings with her eight years of nonprofit experience, most recently with Easterseals Passages in Columbia City.
“From case management to family services, and leading programming endeavors for individuals with disabilities, my experiences have shaped my strong belief in the power of community and the importance of ensuring everyone has a voice and the opportunity to live their best life,” said Alvarez.
That belief aligns closely with CASA’s mission – to change a child’s story through advocacy. The nonprofit organization provides a voice for powerless children involved in judicial proceedings, advocates for their best interests, and strives to improve their circumstances and quality of life. Serving DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties means the organization has a large footprint that requires volunteers to shoulder the load.
“It’s my belief that as human beings, we bear the responsibility to work towards creating thriving communities where every person is heard and valued,” Alvarez said. “We need more people to step up and carry some of that responsibility. Volunteers are the lifeblood of what we do, and we need more of them. We have children waiting on an advocate to address their needs in court.”
Shepherding Alvarez through the transition has been Kristi Bachman, former executive director and now board member. Bachman said she sees something unique in Alvarez that indicates success is in store for the nonprofit.
“There is a sharpness to Bianca,” said Bachman. “She watches and sees all that’s going on and acts accordingly. Her steady demeanor is just what we need, and I think she will cultivate a lot of respect and trust with volunteers and the court.”
Volunteer training is set to begin again in August and those interested in volunteering are welcome to apply online. In the meantime, Alvarez is putting her excitement to work getting to know community leaders and judges that encounter CASA.
“I’m excited to continue my journey in the nonprofit sector, leveraging my skills and experiences to advocate for social justice, equality, and the well-being of all the children we have the privilege to be advocating for in court. Together, let us work towards creating thriving communities where every voice is heard, and every person has the opportunity to live their best life.”
To learn more about Northeastern Indiana CASA and volunteer opportunities, visit www.neincasa.net.
