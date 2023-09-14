Church to offer free organ concert
LAGRANGE — The First Presbyterian Church will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their renovation of their Hinners Pipe Organ with a musical program open to the public.
The celebration will take place on Sept. 17, at 2:00 p.m. at the church, located at 200 W Michigan St. in LaGrange.
The program is set to be an hour long, with organ, vocal, string and brass performances.
Organist Kevin Ramer, vocalist Cassandra Petrie, violinist Leslie Keeslar, and the brass duet of Hank and Gail Gore, all members of the local community, will be featured performers.
The organ was originally installed in 1913, and was renovated after a century of use by the church and the community.
The church opens its doors to the community, and everybody is allowed to attend, cost-free.
There will be time after the program to meet musicians.
